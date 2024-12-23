Stinker’s Fishin’: Fish are everywhere



A WARM welcome to all our visitors to the most amazing holiday destination.

Port Stephens has got it all.

The real good news for the anglers is that the fishing inside and outside the Port, plus the beaches, is red hot!

The question that I am most regularly asked, particularly at this time of the year, is “Where are they biting?”.

The answer is “everywhere!”.

Snapper, which have been recently reported up to 10kg, are in great numbers over all the reefs and in the washes from Birubi to Broughton.

Kingfish, tailor and the odd salmon are scattered among the snapper.

Oddly enough teraglin have moved into the shallows 30-60ft from Fingal to Rocky Point.

Mulloway are appearing in the deep water inside the port around the Karuah Bridge and Middle Island off Soldiers Point.

Stockton and Fingal Beaches are holding mulloway, tailor, bream and whiting.

Sea worms are the most dynamic bait.

For the family you can’t go past the Nelson Bay Breakwall, the most popular fishing spot in the port. Close parking and safe fishing for bream, kingfish and the odd snapper.

There are great fish shops nearby if you don’t catch one.

Good luck and enjoy your holiday.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

