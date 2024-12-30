Stinker’s Fishin’: It is all about families



THIS time of the year is all about families.

You are in the perfect place to take them all fishing.

Here is a plan: Set up with rods for the kids and a tackle box (forget yourself).

For bait, you can’t go past a few worms available at all tackle stores.

Head for the beaches – Stockton or Fingal are the best. Once on the beach search for deep water with wave activity.

Drive a couple of conduit pipes into the sand, toss out and place the rods in the pipes and wait for the action to begin.

Take a beach umbrella, buckets and spades, hats, sun cream and an esky with ice for the fish that you catch and to keep your drinks cool.

Stockton Beach requires a permit, available online.

If you choose Fingal, which does not permit vehicular access, the trick is to park at the surf club and wander onto the beach.

Do not be tempted to cross the Fingal Spit as it can be incredibly dangerous.

The number one consideration is safety, nothing else matters.

With that in mind stay clear of rock fishing with the family – it simply isn’t worth it.

If you must go rock fishing leave the kids at home and wear a life jacket.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE