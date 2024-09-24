Stinker’s Fishin’: Mulloway challenge



MULLOWAY are without doubt one of the most challenging fish in our waterways.

Although rarely seen these days the mighty mulloway can grow to an amazing two metres and weigh over 100kg.

They can be caught from South East Queensland, throughout NSW, SA, VIC and WA (Exmouth Gulf).

The young are referred to as ‘soapies’ in their early development as the texture of their flesh is likened to soap.

In Port Stephens the fish thrives throughout the system and gathers over structures and in deeper water.

Over the years I have reported captures of mulloway along all the beaches, over all the outer reefs and around all the islands.

The most popular sites to target mulloway inside the port include the wreck of the ‘Psyche’ in Salamander Bay and the deep water which surrounds Middle Island.

Methods of catching mulloway have evolved over the years with a move to lures, plastics and vibes away from the more traditional method of live and fresh baits.

My method was to lower a live yellowtail into 60 ft of water as the moon rose over Fingal Island.

I’d wait until the moon appeared bright in the night sky and then hang on!

Young Soldiers Point champ Harrison Marklew latched onto a cracker one metre mulloway on a recent trip to Forster.

Drifting along a river wall, the fish took off putting up a mighty battle but proved no match for Harrison.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE