Stinker’s Fishin’: Snapper going crackers



LAST week I wrote that it was the youngest member of the family that generally catches the biggest fish.

In the case of the Grech family, that is not the case.

Father Ray has recently returned from a trip to Broughton Island with a monster 83 centimetre snapper that outweighs those caught by son Matt.

For those who choose to target the white water or the shallow reefs, snapper are predictable in that they go crackers in a two to three metre sea.

If the sea is thumping the snapper will bite like Hexham Greys.

When the sea settles, the snapper go off the bite.

One day the snapper will bite while the next day, in the same spot, you will not get a bite.

I have just returned from a couple of days on Broughton where the snapper fishing was fantastic.

Any bait sent down was taken by reddies from one to seven kilograms. The only problems I had were kingfish and sharks which prevented most baits from reaching the bottom.

Among the hoards of rat kingies were a few giants that were unstoppable when hooked.

Never have I experienced so many sharks; mainly schoolies with the odd whaler.

Using 20 pound (lb) mono line, it is all over bar the shouting when a two metre shark gobbles your bait.

The weather was ideal and fishing conditions were perfect.

A great trip.

For as long as I can recall the theft of crabs and crab traps has been a major problem.

Those who do not have the ability to catch their own crabs choose to steal crabs from those who can.

Working under the cover of darkness the thieves lift traps and shake out the crabs, which in some cases are sold on the black market.

A similar problem exists in the lobster industry.

Commercial crabbers who earn a living trapping crabs are particularly affected.

I did notice an excellent warning sign at Smiths Lake that would be appreciated at Taylors Beach, Soldiers Point, Lemon Tree and Karuah.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

