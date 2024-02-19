Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

14 FEBRUARY

The Tea Gardens Fishermen’s Co- Op kindly sponsored this week in bowls.

The hot humid weather continues but that did not deter 38 bowlers attending.

It was nice to have the grass green back in play for the first time this year.

As expected, it was slow, but it will get better with more use.

The morning game was decided by the Highest winning margin.

Craig Bengston, Greg Smith, Ross Clews (a visitor from Charlestown) and Noel Jackson won by a margin of 9.

The afternoon game was cut short by the hot weather, but the Lowest winning score decided the result and Kev Barbie, Barry Goode and Ian Baker were the winners with a score of 7.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Barry Goode. Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

The Mid-week pennants started today and with some good news,

Div 3 played Charlestown at Charlestown and won 34 – 32

Div 4 played Karuah at home and won 56 – 22.

17 Feb

The semi-final of the Club Championship Fours was played today with the Anthony Grant four opposing the Greg Brown side and the Mark Hair team playing the Denis Ashbridge combination.

The Greg Brown four managed a 10 shot victory winning 25-15 and the Mark Hair Combination won through to the final winning 21-16.

18 Feb.

The humid heat continued for the Sunday bowlers, but few were deterred with 34 players taking part.

Their activities were followed by a barbecue lunch.

Thank you, Mr. President, for that!

The winners on the day were G Lambert, R Ramsay and Geoff Page.

They won by one shot.

A nice nor-easterly sea breeze sprung up for the final of the Club Championship Fours which must have been welcomed by the players.

Scot Fitzalan, Chis Ross, Cody Ross and Greg Brown were playing the team of John Moore, Col Amos, Neil Kibble and Mark Hair.

It was a fast start from the Greg Brown team, but the match soon settled into a rhythm and with two end to play Greg’s side held a two shot advantage.

They sneaked another one and they went into the final end leading 18- 15.

They dropped a two on the last end to clinch the title 18-17.

It was great game with some top bowls being played by all the players.

Congratulations to our new Club Fours Champions and commiserations to the valiant runners-up.

In other news.

Saturday Pennants start on the 24th of February so support all the players representing our Club.

By John SLATER