Storm brewing in third round of Australia Cup



2023 NORTH Coast Premiers the Northern Storm emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Armidale West, clinching a 2-1 victory in the Australia Cup.

Goals by Campbell Brear and Tom Hassett.paved the way through to round three, setting up a mouth watering tie against Tamworth’s Moore Creek, who defeated Sawtell 3-1 last Sunday.

Reflecting on the match, Northern Storm coach Craig Caruana expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance but highlighted areas for refinement, particularly in the final third.

“We played well enough, it was a very hot, physical game and a good hit out,” he said.

“(We) controlled possession well and were defensively sound.

“A bit disappointed the team couldn’t finish off a few more chances created.

“We are working on new combinations and momentum.”

Elsewhere in the competition, Coffs City United narrowly bowed out after a hard-fought encounter, falling 3-2 to South Armidale, while Woolgoolga faced a similar fate, losing 2-1 to Astonville.

Looking ahead, the spotlight now falls on the upcoming clash between Coffs Coast Tigers and Westlawn Tigers at Polwarth Drive, whilst Urunga head north to face Mullumbimby.

By David WIGLEY