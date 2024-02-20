Letter to the Editor: Red Rock residents call for action



DEAR News Of The Area,

THANK you for shining a spotlight on the ongoing neglect of the Red Rock Crown Lands Reserve.

This isn’t a recent phenomenon as any long-term resident or regular visitor can testify.

When Reflections Holiday Parks (formerly North Coast Caravan Parks) assumed management of the Red Rock Crown Lands Reserve, they promised at a public meeting to take action on caring for the Reserve, and not to focus only on the caravan park.

This clearly hasn’t occurred despite years of advocacy from the Red Rock Preservation Association and many individuals.

It appears that the various authorities with responsibility for the Reserve have no accountability to the ratepayers and residents, and are happy not only to neglect the infrastructure but also to ignore the impact this is having on the natural environment, our most significant asset.

It defies belief that while the rest of the State is seeking to protect endangered species and mitigate the impacts of climate change on beaches, sand dunes, waterways and public reserve lands, in Red Rock we see total inaction or worse, action which exacerbates the threats.

If Reflections doesn’t have the budget to manage the reserve responsibly, why did the Government award the contract to them?

It’s time for the Minister to hold an independent inquiry into the management of the Reserve. This should include revisiting the option of Coffs Council taking over the management.

Coastal Works does a comparatively good job in other northern beaches villages.

Equally important, the Council is accountable to the people for their decisions.

No such accountability or transparency exists under the current arrangement.

Regards,

Deborah DURNAN,

Red Rock.