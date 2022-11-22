Summer Sesh festival to kick off summer this weekend

SUMMER Sesh is the final event of the Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival, presented by local event organisers Broken Open Productions in collaboration with Amplify Events.

The festival has a huge line-up of live music including ARC, described as one of Australia’s top Supergroups, Kim Churchill, Alex Lloyd, Big Twisty & The Funknasty, and thirteen more acts.

“This festival is now family-friendly so everyone can enjoy the delicious food on offer from the festival’s Food Truck Park,” Lindsay Russell, Director, Coffs Coast Food & Wine Festival, told News Of The Area.

“With bougie menu items like fresh seafood platters, alcohol-infused ice cream and more, this is a must for foodies in the area.”

There will be a Brewer’s Lane featuring four local brewers; Woopi Brewing Co., Gallows Brewing Co., King Tide Brewing, and Sanctus Brewing and Critters Distillery.

A VIP Area for those aged 18-plus will have a Brookie’s Gin pop-up and an additional private bar with Coopers beer.

The Eco Corner highlights sustainability and will raise awareness of the food waste issue.

OzHarvest will be spreading the word from their bright yellow bus.

OzGreen will be there composting the food waste from the festival, a first for the Coffs Coast region.

“Foodie chats from local producers will be letting festival-goers know how to support our regional farmers, hosted on the Harvest Stage sponsored by Coffs Coast Harvest,” said Lindsay.

2BBB FM will be nearby, with its radio station caravan on-site.

The plethora of artists’ will play new music live on two stages.

Plus, every ticket purchased provides two meals to locals in need via the festival’s partnership with OzHarvest.

This Summer Sesh will be held at Jetty Beach House from November 26 – 27 at Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour.

See @coffscoastfoodwine on social media.

By Andrea FERRARI