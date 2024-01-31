Superintendent Joanne Schultz awarded Australian Police Medal

SUPERINTENDENT Joanne Schultz, Commander at Coffs/Clarence Police District, has been awarded the Australian Police Medal.

Superintendent Schultz joined the NSW Police Force (NSWPF) in 1988 at Kempsey, performing general duties.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Transferring to the NSWPF Education and Training Unit she then specialised in teaching legal and societal issues.

She has received numerous awards and praise throughout her career, notably for her response to the Kempsey bus crash in 1989 and the Hunter/Central Coast storm emergency.

In 1999 she was promoted to Sergeant, Field Education and School of Operational Policing, later transferring to Field Operations Newcastle Local Area Command and Central Hunter Local Area Command, undertaking the roles of crime coordinator and education and development officer (EDO).

Superintendent Schultz was promoted to Inspector in 2013 at Botany Bay Local Area Command as a duty officer.

A transfer to the Hunter Valley Police District, as a duty officer, saw her specialise in human resources before becoming officer in charge of Singleton.

Her leadership was evident during the 2022 Singleton floods, with key decisions made to ensure community safety.

Superintendent Schultz was promoted to Superintendent in 2023 at Coffs/Clarence Police District (PD), following extensive relieving as commander of Hunter Valley PD, Tuggerah Lakes PD, Barrier PD, Riverstone Police Area Command and Mid North Coast PD.

Noted as an exceptional leader in times of emergency or disaster, Joanne’s reputation with other emergency services, local members of parliament and councillors is of the highest regard.

This included her outstanding performance as local emergency operations controller (LEOCON) during bushfires, floods and through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing herself as a “down to earth and pragmatic person who likes to engage with people in all areas”, Superintendent Schultz is proud of her ability to bring people together to solve community issues.

“Policing allows you to experience massive highs and lows across the community and support people in some of their darkest times.

“As a police officer I have always tried to simply help people and this includes the community, other emergency services, local organisations, and my police colleagues.

“I am extremely proud to be recognised in this way and receive such a prestigious award, particularly as the Commander of Coffs/Clarence Police District.

“I’ve been extremely lucky throughout my career to have the support of a beautiful family and wonderful colleagues who have always encouraged and motivated me to do the best I can in whatever role and location I’ve served.

“I feel fortunate to have such a rewarding and fulfilling career where I get to live and work in amazing communities across New South Wales.”

Superintendent Schultz now wants to pass on what she’s learned to the next generation of police and “inspire them to reach their goals and succeed in whatever they choose to do”.

By Andrea FERRARI