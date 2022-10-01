Support Nambucca Heads Lions Club through Return and Earn

IT HAS never been easier to support the Nambucca Heads Lions Club and help the environment at the same time.

Locals can choose to return eligible containers through Return and Earn and donate the 10 cent refund to the Nambucca Heads Lions Club directly, until Sunday 16 October, at the Return and Earn machines located at Nambucca Heads Sports Recreation Park, Coronation Park, 24 Short St, Nambucca Heads.

Alternatively, you can contact the Nambucca Heads Lions Club and request a collection of your eligible containers and the Lions members will process them through Return and Earn machines and donate the proceeds to the club.

All donations received will be used by the Nambucca Heads Lions Club to continue supporting the Nambucca Heads Community with Community Projects such as cleaning the public BBQs in Gordon Park, ANZAC Park and Bellwood Park, maintaining and improving the Lion’s Park garden and whale watching platform for locals and visitors.

Bill Shepherd, Nambucca Heads Lions Club Secretary, indicated that funding received from the public immediately goes back into the community aiding those in need.

Billions of drink containers have been returned for recycling through the Return and Earn network of over 620 return points in NSW, since the scheme launched in December 2017.

Every eligible bottle or can returned is worth 10 cents and has the potential to help us make a difference to our community

To find your nearest Return and Earn machine or collection point, or to find out more about Return and Earn, please visit returnandearn.org.au.