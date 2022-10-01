Yarrahapinni CWA enjoy Latvian Lunch

THE Country Women’s Association, Yarrahapinni Branch, invited the public to join them for their Latvian International Lunch on Thursday 15 September at the Stuarts Point Community Hall.

Margaret Breust, local CWA chairperson, welcomed the guests and introduced Gail Kirby, dressed in a replica of Latvian costume, who then went on to elaborate on the traditional symbolism of the intricate geometric patterns woven, knitted, carved and worn by the country people, as well as the significance of the white daisies adorning the tables, the national flower of Latvia.

The luncheon menu consisted of ‘Piragi’ (bacon bread rolls), ‘Koltetes’ (meatballs), and ‘Rasois’ (mustard flavoured potato and apple salad) followed by a desert of ‘Sklandrausis’ (sweet carrot pie), which was enjoyed by all in attendance.

By 1pm, with all the dishes cleared away, students and staff from Stuarts Point and Scotts Head Primary schools arrived to entertain the gathering with PowerPoint and oral presentations of their Latvian cultural studies, an initiative promoted by the CWA.

As a traditionally matriarchal society, Latvians still celebrate with seasonal folk dancing festivals, as do a strong cohort of over 1,000 residing in South Australia.

Karen Martin, a Stuarts Point local, was thrilled to win the raffle, a large fruit and vegetable tray, the proceeds of which were dispersed between the participating schools.

The 2023 country of study will be announced early next year.

By Jen HETHERINGTON