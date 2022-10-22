Supporting children’s education a key priority for Korora VIEW Club during Anti-Poverty Week

SUPPORTING children’s education has been a key priority for Korora VIEW Club during Anti-Poverty Week, from 16 to 22 October.

Members of Korora VIEW Club have called on the community to give generously and sponsor a child through the nation’s leading children’s education charity, The Smith Family.



Korora VIEW Club helps children through The Smith Family’s Learning for Life education support program, which provides families with long-term educational, financial and personal assistance so that children have all the essentials needed to fully participate in their learning.

Joining VIEW or supporting a child has never been more important, said Julianne, President of the Korora VIEW Club.

“With the rising cost of petrol, groceries and housing, we are hearing from the charity that families are being forced to make impossible decisions about where they spend their dollars each week, leaving children at risk of missing out on basic school items such as uniforms, books and devices needed for learning.

“At a time when children are still dealing with the impacts of COVID and catching up on missed learning, the ripple effect of these added financial pressures at home could set them back even further.

“This is why VIEW is so passionate about supporting the work of The Smith Family because its evidence-based approach helps children experiencing disadvantage to overcome the educational inequality they face.

“They support children for the duration of their education, and this helps them build the confidence and skills needed to create better futures for themselves,” she said.

VIEW Clubs across the country raised more than $1.1 million last year to support The Smith Family’s vital work, and they currently sponsor 1,550 students on the Learning for Life program.

They also collectively volunteered over 70,000 hours of their time to help young people in their local communities through homework, reading and mentoring programs run by the charity.

“Korora VIEW Club is always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages from around the Coffs Harbour area to join us and we always look forward to welcoming new faces at our monthly meetings,” said Julianne.

Korora VIEW Club general meetings take place at the Sawtell RSL Club, First Avenue, Sawtell, on the first Tuesday of each month at 11.30am.

Meetings include lunch, a guest speaker and lots of fun and friendship.

Anyone interested in visiting the club as a guest, or in becoming a member, can contact President Julianne on 0429 387 273 or visit view.org.au for further information.

To sponsor a child through The Smith Family, visit thesmithfamily.com.au or call 1800 633 622.

By Susan KONTIC