Nationals leaders take Listening Tour through Cowper

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan this week welcomed The Nationals leader David Littleproud and Deputy Leader Senator Perin Davey to the Cowper electorate as part of the party’s ‘Regional Listening Tour’.

The tour is aimed at listening and learning from regional voters, particularly those who left the party at this year’s election.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mr Conaghan said the party needed to be honest about the election result.

In particular, he acknowledged that female voters and youth may have felt disillusioned before the Federal Election.

“I’m heartened to see our newly elected National Party Leaders touring through regional Australia to hear from those who matter most – the voters with real issues, facing real challenges and needing real solutions,” Mr Conaghan said.

“We are keen to hear from as many people as possible about how we can help improve their lives and their communities.”

Mr Littleproud expressed his focus on providing tangible solutions, particularly for the growing number of young families who have flocked to the regions in recent years.

“I am determined to find practical solutions, not just for more affordable childcare centres but more importantly, the availability of childcare in our regional centres for our working mums and dads.

“We are the party that wants to help women and give them the support and services they need.

“I know that finding available childcare centres is a real challenge for regional families and I want to hear from those who need help the most.”

Senator Davey acknowledged that work needed to be done to ensure regional youth are heard and that their needs are met.

“The Nationals want to ensure our future – our youth – has the opportunity to thrive.

“Those living in regional towns know what’s best for them – so we’re traveling directly to the locals, to listen, to learn, to appreciate their concerns and find solutions.”

Listening events included Regional Women’s Breakfasts in both Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, Youth Forums at Charles Sturt University and Southern Cross University and Family and Community Centres in Kempsey and Nambucca.

“Along the way we will also stop at pubs, clubs and restaurants to meet every-day Australians.

“Bringing common sense to Canberra starts with meeting real people and seeing the challenges they face on the ground,” Mr Conaghan said.