Surf Boat series hits South West Rocks

ROUND 3 and 4 of the North Coast Surf Boat Series were scheduled for November 4 and 5 at South West Rocks, with Sunday’s events cancelled due to weather conditions.

In Saturday’s competition, the Macksville Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) had teams competing in the Reserve Men and the 200 years Masters events.

‘The Pineapples’ crew came in sixth in the Reserve Mens, while the ‘Rusty Tools’ crew took out third in the Masters event.

After the opening rounds, Macksville Scotts Head sits seventh on the Club Championship ladder.

Sylvia Hudson from the Macksville Scotts Head SLSC said the local crews performed well.

“It was nice weather but there was not much help in the water as the conditions were quite small.

“Everyone enjoyed the carnival.

“Weather was not as good on Sunday and the carnival was cancelled.”