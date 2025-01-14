Survey open to identify best location for off-leash dog park



DUNGOG Shire Council is asking community members to nominate their preferred location for an off-leash dog park.

It follows the unanimous endorsement of Councillor Liam Ley’s motion to establish an accessible and centrally located park, close to amenities.



“This is an exciting step towards creating a safe, accessible space for our dogs to play and for the community to connect,” Cr Ley said after his proposal passed at the November meeting.

He also believes an off-leash park will be a drawcard for dog-owning visitors.

A survey is now open to the community to help Council staff identify preferred locations.

It also asks residents and dog owners to nominate any specific facilities they would like to see in a dedicated off-leash area.

To complete the survey, go to Council’s Facebook page and search “survey”.

You can then scan a QR code or follow the link to fill out a form containing several questions.

All answers are anonymous.

After the survey, a report will be prepared for the Council to consider.