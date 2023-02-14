Sustainability group Renew launches in Hunter

The Hunter Region Branch of Renew is officially open, launching its operations with a public meeting in Raymond Terrace.

Renew is a national sustainability non-profit organisation which provides expert and independent advice to households, businesses and government.

The Hunter Region Branch Convenor is Ewa Meyer who is looking forward to the group’s first public meeting on 22 February.

“Everyone is very welcome to come along to our first public meeting and see what Renew is all about and what our local program has in store for the coming year,” Ewa told News Of The Area.

The group is thrilled to have Renew’s national president Dick Clarke as the special guest speaker at this first meeting.

Dick is an award-winning building designer, principal of Envirotecture and the director of sustainability of the NSW Chapter of Building Designers Australia.

The presentation will be held on Wednesday 22 February at 5.30pm at the Raymond Terrace Community Hall in Boomerang Park.

“Everyone is welcome.”

Dick Clarke will present images of homes he and others have designed and he will plead the case that “a home has to be beautiful to be sustainable!”

“We decided to have a theme for the presentation that might be a little controversial – it’s interesting to share some differences of opinion which should be seen as an opportunity to learn something new,” said Ewa.

You can find out more at www.facebook.com/RenewHunterRegionBranch/

By Marian SAMPSON