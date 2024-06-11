Sustainability success for Nelson Bay Golf Club



NELSON Bay Golf Club has won the Environmental Sustainability Award at the 2024 Clubs and Community Awards, recognising its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

The award celebrates clubs that have implemented significant projects and initiatives benefiting the environment.

Nelson Bay Golf Club’s submission, ‘Putting Nature First’, highlighted a range of environmental efforts undertaken by the club and its dedicated team.

One key initiative showcased in the submission was course management, including the use of nanobubble technology and hybrid machinery to maintain the golf course sustainably.

The invaluable work of course volunteers in developing gardens, renewable pathways and recycling programs was also highlighted, as was a collaboration with the Port Stephens Koala Hospital to rehome injured koalas, and guided Kangaroo Tours highlighting the natural beauty and wildlife of the local area.

Nelson Bay Golf Club’s efforts were bolstered by letters of support from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital and Kate Washington, Member for Port Stephens, who also praised the club in a Community Recognition Statement in Parliament.

David Lulham, General Manager of Nelson Bay Golf Club, told News Of The Area, “We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, members, and staff who are committed to making a positive impact on the environment.

“We are grateful for the support of our community, which is essential to the success of our initiatives,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON