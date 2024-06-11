Swimming North Coast age champions crowned



NORTH Coast’s best junior swimmers have been crowned age champions at the Swimming North Coast Short Course Championships.

The event was held in two venues – Evans Head Aquatic Centre and Great Lakes Aquatic Centre in Forster – with the results combining from both meets.

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club won the overall point score, with Alstonville second, and Port Macquarie third.

Swimming North Coast publicity officer Faye Rowles gave a rundown on the Championships.

“In the north there were 100 individual swimmers which is down a bit on last year with ten competing clubs,” she said.

“Clubs competing at this venue were Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Evans Head (previously Richmond Valley), Grafton, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Bellingen, Maclean, and Twin Towns, also two visiting clubs.

“In Coffs Harbour, being the middle of the area, some swimmers opted to go north, but most have gone south.

“In the south there are 153 individual swimmers, also slightly down on last year with ten competing

clubs.

“Swimming North Coast clubs competing at this venue were Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Laurieton,

Macksville, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree, and Wauchope, also two visiting clubs.

“The competition was of a high standard with many national swimmers competing who had competed at the recent Australian Age, Multi Class and Open in Southport, Gold Coast.

“Many championship records fell over the weekend.

“Well done to all swimmers, and thanks to the officials who worked so hard all weekend.”

Swimming North Coast Age Champions. Girls: 9 years: Matilda Buchholz. Macksville Marlins. 10 years: Milla Field.

Macksville Marlins 11 years: Eve Drew. Alstonville. 12 years: Coco Becker. Coffs Harbour. 13 years: Bianca Harrison.

Port Macquarie. 14 years: Amaya Cross. Taree Torpedoes. 15 years: Caitlin McDonald. Stroud. 16 years: Holly Becker. Coffs Harbour. Opens: Zara Phillips. Port Macquarie.

Boys: 9 years: Cody Kratzmann. Maclean. 10 years: Toby Westaway. Forster. 11 years: Cooper Dawson. Port Macquarie. 12 years: Wyatt Stevens. Sawtell. 13 years: Hamish Carmichael. Forster. 14 years: Ian Burgess.

Maclean. 15 years: Hayden Whyte. Maclean. 16 years: Jett Burke. Maclean. 17 years: Caleb Daykin. Bellingen.

Multi Cass Champions. Girls: Amelia Moore Coffs Harbour. Boys: Morgan Jean. Distance Champions. 13 & Under Girls: Zara Chowdhary, Port Macquarie. Boys: Wyat Stevens, Sawtell. 14 & Over Girls: Zara Phillips, Port Macquarie Boys: Will Hensley, Alstonville. Open Champions. Girls: Zara Phillips, Port Macquarie. Boys: Caleb Daykin, Bellingen.

By Aiden BURGESS