Sydney Swifts legends Paige Hadley and Susan Pettitt inspire juniors at Nelson Bay Netball Clinic



NELSON Bay’s aspiring young netballers honed their skills at the Susan Pettitt Netball Clinic last weekend at the Tomaree Sports Complex courts.

World Cup-winning Diamonds centre Paige Hadley teamed up with former Australian goal attack Pettitt to educate the local juniors on the game’s finer points.

The Sydney Swifts legends had plenty to offer, with Hadley drilling the youngsters on defensive and attacking techniques and Pettitt co-ordinating the shooting segment of the clinic.

Despite the sweltering heat, the promising participants lapped up the experience as they completed their drills with vigour and enthusiasm.

Nelson Bay Netball Association president Rebecca Keating told News Of The Area that Hadley and Pettitt are “great role models for the juniors” and presented an informative clinic.

“Paige and Susan offer so much international experience and resonated with our girls during the specialist sessions,” reflected Rebecca.

“Both are top ambassadors for the game of netball and ensured the juniors had fun on the day while broadening their skills,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nelson Bay Netball have announced their Opens representative team for the 2024 Senior State Championships.

The squad is: Sienna Burrows, Ashleigh Martin, Emma Dawson, Ella Jones, Lucy Levido, Ashlee Hall, Jilarnie Ahoy, Katie Schein, Ruby Gardner and Mikaela Burrows.

Head Coach is Taylar Wilks, who will be assisted by her mother Amanda, Nelson Bay Netball’s experienced Rep Convenor, and manager Michele Chadwick.

By Chris KARAS