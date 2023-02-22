Table Tennis an ideal sport for over 50s

A GROUP of Coffs Harbour sports people have shown age is truly just a number when it comes to playing sport.

The Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club play five afternoons a week; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Tuesday 1.00pm to 3.00pm, Saturday 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The air-conditioned venue is at 189b Harbour Drive.

Table tennis is an ideal sport for people aged over 50 and even into their 90s.

Now that they are older, players are less inclined to run around on a tennis court, or play eighteen holes of golf out in the sun.

The British Medical Association released a paper stating it is the best sport for mature age people.

The club is hoping to build up its numbers as COVID has had an impact on players coming back to the game.

Cost after joining is $3 per afternoon, and all playing equipment is supplied plus free tea, coffee, and biscuits.

First game is free, and free coaching is available by an accredited coach with Table Tennis NSW.

A few years ago, Table Tennis NSW mentioned in their newsletter that the Coffs Over 50s Table Tennis Club

had the highest membership of any regional club in NSW, and was noted as being one of the friendliest.

Club president Wayne Brady said the club had a great social element combined with a competitive nature.

“The club was formed to fill the needs for anyone over 50 years of age to enjoy an environment where sport and social events meet,” he said.

“Special events are celebrated such as Christmas luncheons, Easter, Australia Day and barbeques.

“Members who turn 80 receive recognition through a special afternoon tea, an OBE certificate, and a

cake.”

Anyone wishing to play at the Over 50s Table Tennis Club can contact Wayne on 0417 224 245 or Gail on 0418 289 886.

By Aiden BURGESS