Table tennis returns to Nambucca Heads as winter serves up cooler weather



AN INDOOR sport suited to the cooler weather, the members of the Nambucca Heads Table Tennis Club are back in action as winter takes hold in the Nambucca Valley.

Based out of the Headland Hall in Nambucca Heads, members believe their Thursday night club meet is an ideal place to have some fun and exercise as temperatures decrease.



The Club has been active at the hall in Liston Street, Nambucca Heads for the past 32 years, and although the hall is on Crown Land, it is managed by Reflections Caravan Parks.

Over summer, the hall becomes too hot for play according to Darrell Hughes, one of the club’s committee members.

“Now that the weather has cooled down, we want everyone to come back,” he told NOTA.

Losing players due to the hall’s unsuitability in the heat is a long-held gripe for the committee, who would love to see air-conditioning installed so the sport can be enjoyed all year round.

“Apparently the wiring is too old to support the two air conditioners we would need and the quote we were told about was too expensive.”

Darrell said the club enjoys a great atmosphere, with the game serving up health benefits too.

“It’s such a healthy sport,” he said.

“Table tennis improves your agility and your overall health,” he said.

To test their skills, members occasionally take on opposition from clubs further afield, such as Coffs Harbour and Kempsey.

According to the Cambridge Encyclopedia, the exact origin of table tennis, also known widely as ‘ping pong’, is unknown but the game is believed to have become more popular around 1880.

Today there are formal rules, and the game is also an Olympic sport.

It is very popular in Korea and China.

By Ned COWIE