TAFE NSW offer free ‘grow your own’ gardening course

GARDEN Magic is a free TAFE NSW course running every Wednesday starting 19 October for six weeks from 9am to 2:30pm at Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

The course is aimed at anyone with an interest in gardening, growing their own fruit and veggies and who wants to learn some skills and knowledge to equip themselves practically for productive, fruitful gardening.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Teaching the course is Ruth Maitland, a passionate horticulturist with a broad range of experiences in the industry.

She has a passion for reconnecting people with the natural environment and providing interactive experiences.

“The course provides a hands-on experience where students will plan, design and construct their own garden suitable to grow fruit and veg, as well as learning about soils, pests and disease and the amazing role bees play in food production,” Shani Walker, Head Teacher, Career Pathways, Aboriginal Languages and Employability Skills (CPALES) told News Of The Area.

“It’s a guided, learning opportunity to delve into the world of gardening by planning your own little piece of garden magic.”

Students should come dressed for outdoor work with covered shoes, sunhat, preferably long sleeve shirt, covered shoes and bring along your favourite gardening gloves

Registrations close on Tuesday 18 October, the day before it starts.

To get involved call (02) 6659 3139 or email anne.gundry2@tafensw.edu.au for enquiries or to enrol.

By Andrea FERRARI