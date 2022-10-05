Dig into your family history during Get Online Week

GET Online Week, which runs from Monday, 17 October, sees 500-plus community organisations holding free events to support thousands of Australians to ‘Try One Thing’ online.

Local organisations Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) and Coffs Harbour District Family History Society (CHDFHS) are getting involved by hosting a family history discovery event on Tuesday 18 October from 10am – 11am.



This event will provide support, tips and tricks to get involved and start discovering your family history search.

The workshop will help you know where to start, where to go, what to do and where more support is available including places you can get computer support.

It’s especially relevant for people who’ve never used a computer before or who find the whole online world a bit overwhelming.

“There is no cost involved for this introductory workshop,” said Di Woods, Manager at CHNC.

“For many people interested in their family history they see advertisements for paid research-based sites only.

“There is a huge array of other options and ways to get lots of information, from numerous sources across different countries.

“We are excited to be partnering with CHDFHS as they have so much untapped knowledge and are so passionate about helping people discover their unique history; they make the journey of discovery quite infectious.

“One bit of information leads to another and another.”

People can connect with others through the CHDFHS meeting rooms in the Community Village, where CHNC is also located.

This means the group will have access to free computers for community use and volunteer digital mentors who can help people if they aren’t so confident with technology.

“We understand some people have never had the time, money or skills to know where to start, and the Community Village now has all the support you need in one place.

“It provides a fun way to connect with others and to share who you are… and you can build skills along the way,” said Di.

Organised by Good Things Foundation Australia, Get Online Week reaches more than 15,000 Australians annually, helping them improve their digital skills.

Jess Wilson, CEO, Good Things Foundation Australia said, “Digital skills are just as important today as access to food, housing and education and that’s why Get Online Week is such an important time in the calendar.

“It is a chance to reach people who otherwise may get left behind and help them to feel confident and safe connecting with loved ones, shopping online or finding their new dream job.”

Book through www.chnc.com.au/events/ or call Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (02) 6648 3694, bring a friend or other family members.

By Andrea FERRARI