Talent on show at inaugural Tilligerry Junior Tennis Open tournament



RISING prospect Olivia McLoughlin stamped her mark at this year’s inaugural Tilligerry Junior Tennis Open staged at Tanilba Bay.

Twelve-year-old McLoughlin was one of three outstanding products from the Hunter region to claim singles titles in their respective divisions.

She underlined her potential by downing fellow Tilligerry local Chelsea Wood in the Yellow Ball Girls final after impressing keen judges in the early rounds.

Hosted by Foreshore Tennis at Tilligerry Tennis Club, some 24 robust juniors braved the blustery conditions to contest preliminary round and finals matches in the Yellow Ball Boys and Girls and Green Ball Boys divisions.

Kotara’s Ollie Vierne lifted the Yellow Ball Boys trophy with a victory over Tilligerry’s Mitchell Humbles while Jack Judge was crowned Green Ball Boys champion after toppling Thomas McKenzie in an all-Tilligerry final.

Leading Foreshore Tennis coach James Bellette told News Of The Area, “Despite the extremely strong westerly winds the tournament proved a huge success.

“Special mention to the local businesses that supported our event like Coles Tanilba Bay, Heather’s Place and BYO Cellars and the Tilligerry Tennis Club committee for their tireless efforts,” stated James, who was assisted by experienced tennis mentor Kelly Wildon.

By Chris KARAS