Northern Hawks post courageous victory over Lakes United Seagulls



A REJUVENATED Northern Hawks rugby league team are celebrating back-to-back victories in the Newcastle Rugby League Denton Engineering Cup series.

Spearheaded by eighteen-year-old rookie five eighth Tiamana Elers, the Hawks toppled Lakes United Seagulls 28-18 last Saturday at Tomaree Sports Ground.

In a courageous team effort the Northern warriors produced a rousing second half performance to sink the Seagulls and mark a successful Indigenous Round.

Elers, a gifted Port Stephens junior, turned in a skilful display for the Hawks to earn Player of the Match honours.

Northern Hawks President Andrew Chapman told News Of The Area that the victory “epitomised the club spirit shown by our young side”.

“We battled hard against an experienced Lakes United team and found a way to win,” revealed Chapman.

The Seagulls boasted a number of former Newcastle Knights and NRL players including Peter Mata’utia and were coming off a thumping 82-6 victory over Macquarie Scorpions the previous week.

Northern trailed 18-4 at half time but with the talented Elers calling the shots they rallied to post 24 unanswered points after the interval and secure their second win of the season.

Lakes dominated the first stanza with tries by elusive winger Aaron McGrady (2) and half back Jack Kelly but couldn’t repel the stout hearted Hawks, who found their groove after the break.

Twenty-year-old debutant Darryl Ellis capped a strong game as an interchange by notching a try double.

Dashing fullback Ngangarra Barker, half back Floyd Tighe and hooker Jack Langdon also scored tries for the Hawks with winger Danny Vale booting four goals.

Triumphant Hawks coach Brad Tighe declared post match that this is a glimpse of what his young team is capable of as they gain experience in the top grade.

Northern Hawks host The Entrance Tigers this Saturday at Tomaree Sports Complex at 5pm.

By Chris KARAS