Medowie dancer claims Sydney Eisteddfod gold in tap



CHAMPION Medowie dancer Kyara Darcy looks set to achieve her lifetime dream.

As well as excelling in the performing arts at an elite level, the gifted Port Stephens student shares a passion for teaching.

Nineteen-year-old Kyara, who has been dancing at Medowie’s Dance ‘n Dazzle Studio since the age of two, will soon step down from the competitive arena to focus on teaching a new generation of performing artists.

She underlined her natural talent by winning both the 15 years/over Tap Section and Tap Championship at the prestigious Sydney Eisteddfod last week against students from all over NSW.

Kyara competed at Chatswood Concourse in the Concert Hall against some of the best tap dancers in the state and came away with two gold medals and cash prizes totalling $800.

“The Sydney Eisteddfod was one of my last hurrahs as a dancer before I take up teaching full time,” a delighted Kyara told News Of The Area.

“It was a very nice feeling to clinch two gold medals and go out on top in my final Eisteddfod,” quipped the decorated teenager, who is currently attending Newcastle University where she is studying for a Bachelor of Secondary Education.

She was awarded two Gold medals and cash prizes of $300 and $500, which she will put towards her studies.

Kyara has always loved dancing and now teaches and participates in her own dance classes.

To broaden her teaching skills, she is also completing a Certificate IV in Dance Teaching & Management through Transit Dance in Melbourne.

“I enjoy teaching our future generation of dancers and will now pour my energies into completing my studies.” she added.

Kyara will now work towards performing at the National Championships on the Gold Coast next January where she will compete for the final time.

By Chris KARAS