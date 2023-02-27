Tanilba Bay tennis starlet Olivia to compete at State Championships

TANILBA Bay’s budding tennis ace Olivia McLoughlin is the pride of Port Stephens after booking a berth at the prestigious NSW State Tennis Championships Carnival to be held in Albury during May.

Eleven-year-old Olivia, a pupil at Tanilba Bay Public School, was one of five girls chosen to represent Hunter at the State Carnival following stand out performances at last Friday’s Regional trials at District Park, Broadmeadow.

An outstanding prospect, young Olivia won seven of her nine matches and demonstrated her natural all-court skills to finish second overall from a strong field of ten girls.

She will be the lone Port Stephens representative in the Hunter squad that will travel down to Albury for the coveted Carnival.

“This is a tremendous feat by a young local in only her second year of playing tennis,” Olivia’s coach Kelly Wildon of Foreshore Tennis told News Of The Area.

“She has a wonderful attitude and continues to improve with each competition – the tougher the task the more she rises to the challenge,” revealed Kelly.

“Olivia is a delight to coach and has a good work ethic and is so determined to develop her game,” Kelly added.

McLoughlin advanced to the Regional phase after winning the Zone section with an impressive victory over Tanilba Bay Public School colleague Mila McIntosh in the District singles final at Raymond Terrace.

Two other Port Stephens tennis hopefuls – Dashiell Lockie and Henry Harris – competed at the Regional trials in the Boys section which featured 20 players.

Dashiell and Henry are Year 6 students at Soldiers Point Public School and showed their potential by each winning two matches in a strong field.

Olivia has produced consistent displays since taking up the sport with her Inter Club Challenge tournament victories in Green Ball (10-12 years) at Lemon Tree Passage and Yellow Ball (13 years plus) at Broadmeadow a sign of things to come.

By Chris KARAS