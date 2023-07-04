Tea Gardens Galleries in the Gardens ‘Bright and Beautiful’ winners announced

WINTER may well be upon us, but those at the Galleries in the Gardens’ ‘Winter in the Gardens’ exhibition opening were warmed by the array of talent and passion on show as of 1 July.

All entries managed to capture the sentiment of ‘Bright and Beautiful, some spectacularly so, as the winners were announced, as determined by guest judge Leslie Duffin.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Hannah Matilda’s ‘Let There Be Light’ took 3D first prize, with Ms Duffin noting, “a nice contrast in surface treatment between dry glaze and gloss,” and its internal flame lent a soft hearthlike glow to the glazed ceramic representation of the artist’s favourite subject, the local flannel flowers, which she has been “making and painting for 30 years”.

David Matheson’s ‘We II’, from a series on the evolution of a woman from dependence to true independence, won highly commended, as one of several produced from the same piece of clay, “ . . . but each with its own individuality,” as the artist put it, with the judge saying, “good to see a consistent body of work and the progression of a theme”.

Jade Phoenix Isaac’s ‘Quizzical Gouldian’ was a “strong use of colour and medium, good composition,” according to Ms Duffin, though the avian subject matter represented a much deeper family connection to the bright little bird in acrylic, being based on an image captured by her bother, of a bird once bred by her father.

Diana Dean’s ‘Rockpool Refresh’ was a “nice composition, not overworked, retaining freshness,” depicting a rocky coastal inlet, watching a gathering storm.

Judge’s special mentions went to Bronwyn Bellchambers for ‘Poppies’, Shirley Beasley for ‘Taking it Easy’, and Melissa Anne for ‘Head Woman’.

Energy and inspiration from the ‘Winter in the Galleries’ exhibition can be experienced all through the month of July, and the lovely people at the Galleries in the Gardens will more than happily assist any visitors in learning about the genesis and stimulus upon which the displayed artworks are based.

By Thomas O’KEEFE