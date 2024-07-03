Tea Gardens Grange Craft Group donates to school, ambulance service



DONATIONS were graciously made by the Tea Gardens Grange Craft Group to two major community organisations last week.

Harnessing the efforts and proceeds from their Mother’s Day raffles, topped up with funds from previous charitable endeavours, the Grange Craft Group donated $1000 to Tea Gardens Public School.



Accepting on behalf of the school was Principal Mark Clemson, who emphasised the school’s focus on equity as he thanked the group for their genuine generosity.

“Equity is one of our pillars, alongside literacy and numeracy, and wellbeing,” Principal Clemson explained to the group at the Grange last Wednesday.

“Donations like these are boosting the school’s efforts to allow the same opportunities to all our students.

“The funds will go towards the school’s popular Breakfast Club initiative, as well as supporting the kids on educational excursions.”

The financial realities of several local families have become starker in recent times, so any and all such donations to the school are always appreciated, and go directly towards helping the kids.

TGPS currently has around 140 students, and more than half of them are regularly joining the Breakfast Club.

The previous day, the Grange Craft Club also donated $200 towards the needs of local Ambulance paramedics, making sure they get the pick-up they need, minus the bureaucratic hassle.

The Craft Group has made a habit out of such donations, having also previously supported both local preschools, the Pindimar/Tea Gardens RFS, and the local youth boxing club, to name a few, giving out at least two donations per year.

“We like to support the local community, and this is the third or fourth time we have donated to the school,” Craft Group organiser Mary Cooper told NOTA.

“We also make rugs, beanies, jumpers, and other warm gear, which we will soon deliver to Ronald McDonald House for the kids there.”

Small and productive community groups like this, which has also contributed to the Red Cross Trauma Teddies program, are emblematic of the giving nature often covered by NOTA in this part of the world.

By Thomas O’KEEFE