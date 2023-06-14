Tea Gardens Masonic Hall is now available for bookings

Pricing: Discuss at Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Properties

LOOKING to host your next function, work conference, event, or hosting a regular community event? Look no further than the Tea Gardens Masonic Hall, conveniently located at 5/209 Myall Street, Tea Gardens.

This versatile venue is now available for bookings, offering a range of amenities and facilities that will make your gathering a memorable success.

One of the standout features of the Tea Gardens Masonic Hall is its fully functional commercial kitchen, complete with a well-equipped kitchen and catering supplies.

To ensure the comfort and convenience of your guests, the hall also provides clean and well-maintained restroom facilities.

When it comes to presentations and visual displays, the Tea Gardens Masonic Hall has you covered.

The venue features a projector and a high-quality monitor.

The venue is all-weather friendly.

No hidden costs as your tables, chairs and cleaning are all included.

To discuss your booking option, call Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Properties on 02 4997 0228 or email reception@tghnp.com.au.

The friendly and dedicated team will promptly provide you with a comprehensive booking information pack, ensuring that you have all the details you need for a seamless planning process.