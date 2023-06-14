75 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

75 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $1,059,000

WELCOME home to this stunning property in the heart of Hawks Nest, situated at 75 Booner Street.

Modern and updated, the single-level, four-bedroom house offers the perfect opportunity for holiday investors, those seeking a permanent residence or a fabulous holiday home.

Boasting spacious bedrooms, the master is complete with an ensuite, while the remaining three bedrooms are serviced by a well-appointed family bathroom.

The open-plan living areas comprise a generous lounge and dining space, and the family room is just perfect for entertaining family and friends.

The contemporary kitchen is the centrepiece of this superb home.

Set on a 670 square metre block of land, this remarkable property features a separate double lock-up garage, thus providing ample parking space for two vehicles.

The north-facing entertaining deck, at the rear, offers the ideal space to relax and enjoy the weekend or weeks on end!!

Located within the highly sought-after “Magic Square” of Hawks Nest, this home is just minutes away from pristine beaches, the tranquil Myall River, vibrant shops, cafes, golf club, and restaurants.

This truly is the ultimate holiday property location or permanent residence.

Don’t miss your chance to secure a piece of paradise in Hawks Nest.

This property is ready and waiting for you to move in and start enjoying the idyllic coastal lifestyle that this extraordinary area has to offer.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.