Tea Gardens Public School is major recipient of Police and Community Charity Day

STUDENTS at Tea Gardens Public School (TGPS) can keep up with new curriculum changes thanks to a major $10,000 donation from the Hawks Nest First National Real Estate Police & Community Charity Golf Day, received on Friday, 8 September.

The Police and Community Charity Golf Day, held during Easter, tallied a total of $20,000 this year, half of which was donated to the school’s Parents & Citizens Association, the event’s major recipient.



Police and business representatives, some of whom were past students, visited TGPS during its Friday assembly, to present the big cheque to P&C President, Kelly Hurkett.

“Our annual Charity Golf Day is a way for the Police to say thank you and give something back to the community,” Senior Constable Trent Moffatt told NOTA.

“Every dollar raised is donated to local causes – the Police don’t receive a cent and through the help of local business owners and community members who spend hours volunteering, we don’t incur any administration costs.

“The P&C Association works tirelessly to benefit hundreds of families and this donation will provide a much-needed boost to their fundraising efforts to buy new equipment for local students,” Senior Constable Moffatt told NOTA.

“The donation will go toward resources for the new ‘decodable readers’ curriculum,” Mrs Hurkett told NOTA, referring to specific materials that the school must source to align with new statewide literacy curriculum changes.

While the State Government may fund new in-class learning materials, no provision is given for what the children can take home to reinforce their education.

Further fundraising events will be run in the near future as the school seeks to ensure that its 147 students can access the learning resources that they need to excel.

“Our other recipients, the local community pre-school and the local boxing gym are volunteer organisations with limited funding and we’re proud to lend a helping hand,” the representatives said, specifying the Rescue Helicopter, the TGHN Preschool, and the local Boxing Club.

By Thomas O’KEEFE