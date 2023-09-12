Nominations open for Aboriginal reference group

ABORIGINAL community members are invited to nominate for MidCoast Council’s first Aboriginal reference group.

The reference group is the first action to be delivered from the recently adopted MidCoast Aboriginal Action Plan.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Plan was developed in consultation with the Aboriginal community between 2020 and 2023.

“I am thrilled to announce a reference group to provide an opportunity for an Aboriginal voice to guide Council on its strategic decisions that affect the Aboriginal community,” MidCoast Council’s Mayor Claire Pontin said.

“Its key focus is on helping to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people in the MidCoast area.”

Membership of the reference group will include Councillors, representatives of the Local Aboriginal Land Councils and the four Aboriginal Working Parties from Gloucester, Great Lakes, Taree and Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest.

Council is seeking eight Aboriginal community member representatives who may be:

○ Elders or Traditional Owners

○ Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people from the MidCoast

○ Aboriginal young people aged 18+

○ Gathang language holders

The reference group will support a collaborative approach to achieving outcomes across the six key focus areas in the Aboriginal Action Plan.

”Members will consult with community and provide feedback to the community on the group’s meeting outcomes.”

The reference group would also provide Council with advice and direction on Council cultural and language protocols.

“The reference group will provide input on educational programs to understand the democratic process.

“This will support new pathways for Aboriginal representation on Council,” added the Mayor.

The reference group will meet at least four times a year.

To find out more and nominate, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Aboriginal-Reference-Group

or call Council on 7955 7777.