Tomaree Bridge Club to host annual Congress event



JOHN Mcllrath has been a diehard fan and player of the game of bridge for over 35 years.

“Personally, bridge has been my life since 1988,” said John, who serves as the President of Tomaree Bridge Club.



John feels extremely fortunate to have recently captained the Australian national seniors team as a non-player in Marrakech, Morocco at the 46th World Team Bridge Championships.

Tomaree Bridge Club is a not-for-profit community based organisation that hosts three sessions a week at the Elizabeth Waring Function Rooms in Nelson Bay.

The Club also runs regular tournaments.

On the last weekend of October, the Club’s annual Congress event is scheduled to take place at Horizons Golf Resort in Salamander Bay.

“It’s a weekend event where people from anywhere around New South Wales can come and experience Port Stephens and see what is in the area,” John said.

On the Saturday, the winners of the Pairs event will be presented with the Kate Washington Trophy and Teams winners will play for the TBIB Cup.

Bridge is an international card game which can be played by two people as a pair, or in teams of four, and is accessible for beginners.

“The beauty about bridge is that a beginner can be playing against a world champion,” said John.

Starting the first week of October, Tomaree Bridge Club will commence intermediate bridge lessons.

Next year, they will start providing classes for complete beginners.

The Australian Bridge Federation consists of 357 clubs.

Some are privately owned, however the majority are run and operated by volunteers.

The Tomaree Bridge Club operates under the New South Wales Bridge Association, is recognised by the International Olympic Committee, and is a member of Business Port Stephens and the Tomaree Sports Council.

By Pat JENSEN