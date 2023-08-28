Tea Gardens Soccer Club

Last Saturday morning saw games played from the final round, round 14, of our local draw.

Next week we play the Semi Finals followed the week after by the Grand Finals and then the 2023 Presentation to be held at the soccer grounds Saturday 17 September, including a giant slide, face painting, balloon twisting, lolly scramble, giveaways and much more.

This week, the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), game 1 refereed and mentored by the dedicated George Cassin saw the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks play the Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks in a thrilling game resulting in a 4 / 4 draw.

George also refereed and game 2 between the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks and the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks with a resounding win to the Reef Sharks of 6 to 0.

Our popular “Ice Cream Shack Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Jackson Brookhouse, Alexander McShane, Blake Phillips and Moana Mobbs.

Enjoy your ice creams kids.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks played well and hard against the Boatshed Café Mako Sharks but they were just held out with a final score of 5/7.

Thanks to Cassie O’Malley for donning the referees’ shirt and officiating this game, well done Cass.

In game 2 the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks came up against the Rapley Building Grey Nurse Sharks.

Our referee, Lily Fidden, had to use all her experience and knowledge resulting in both teams showing their best with proud parents and grandparents watching the 5 / 5 draw. Well done everybody.

Oliver McCormack, Oliver Azzopardi, Aria Jacobsen and Ethan Barwick were the deserved recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers.

Thanks Hook ‘n Cook and enjoy spending your vouchers kids.

The Juniors grade (10,11,12 yrs) game refereed by Ross Fidden, a regular parent helper, was another great game and a testament to the learned skills and sportsmanship of our older players.

This one between Hawks Nest Golf Club Thresher Sharks and the Mumms on Myall Tiger Sharks saw the Threshers just in front at the full-time whistle 3 goals to the Tigers 2.

Thanks Ross.

Congratulations to Hunter Ridgeway and Asher Gimbert who were awarded the “Hook N Cook Player of the Day” vouchers with proud and smiling parents looking on.

Thank you to Louise for your kind donations to the club, we will use them well.

The winners of our “Tea Gardens Hotel Half Time Raffle” voucher and or our “Mumms on Myall Midday Raffle” voucher were Tom Franks and John (no surname but you have been contacted).

Enjoy your meals!

The Tea Gardens Soccer Club / Tea Gardens Hotel cash jackpot, held every Friday evening at the pub was $800 was not won this week.

Next week it jackpots to $900 plus a chance to win one or more of 17 meat trays.

My thanks to Shannon for your help.

By Shane REYNOLDS