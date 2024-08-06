

TEA Gardens Soccer Club Results round 9.

Unfortunately, play last Saturday was cancelled due to the waterlogged grounds.

However, Saturday 27 July saw games played from round 9 of our local draw, despite the showers that moved in during play.

In the Minis’ grade game 1 refereed by Tasha saw the Myall Butchery Port Jackson Sharks play the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks. The rain didn’t dampen any of the players spirits with a score of 4 to 1 the port Jackson Sharks way.

Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks played in game 2 of the minis grade ending in a 2/1 result in favour of the Wobbegong Sharks.

Our popular “Hook n Cook Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Jackson Brookhouse, Walter Ridgway, Hugo Barker and Noah Barker. Congratulations to you all.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade we had the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks verse the Grey Nurse Sharks refereed by regular volunteer Cassie. The Bull Sharks ran away with 9 goals to the Grey Nurses’ 2.

In game 2 of the Midi / Junior grade the Mako Sharks came up against the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerhead Sharks. They played on the juniors’ large field showing they all had the skills to handle the extra space that resulted in a very exciting game with great teamwork, passing and shots for goal. The Hammerheads’ goal keeper of the day, Elijah was under huge pressure saving many shots from the hungry Mako Sharks who ended up with 8 goals to the Hammerheads 2.

James Howard, Nelson Ford, Aria Jacobsen and another unrecorded (sorry) player were the happy recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day’ vouchers.

A big shout out to our parent helpers, and volunteers for coming together to make our game days a success.

By Shayne REYNOLDS