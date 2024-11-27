Tea Gardens student joins NSW Youth Advisory Council



PORT Stephens student Deena Clemson has been appointed as a member of the NSW Youth Advisory Council for 2025.

The office of the Advocate for Children and Young People held an extensive recruitment process that saw more than 301 applications for the twelve-member group.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The NSW Youth Advisory Council regularly meets throughout the year to discuss a range of relevant topics, as well as monitoring and evaluating youth-related policies and legislation.

The advisory council also meet with the Minister and the Advocate on the planning, development, integration and implementation of government policies and programs concerning young people.

Deena recently completed a week of work experience with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington in NSW Parliament, attending the August sitting week and assisting in speech writing and attending meetings with other Ministers.

Deena, who resides in Tea Gardens with her parents, attended Tea Gardens Public School and now Catherine McAuley Catholic College Medowie.

She has a keen interest in the environment, politics and debate.

Deena contributed to the Raise Our Voice Australia Campaign in 2023 and constructed a speech on sustainable living which was then presented in the Australian Senate by Senator Deb O’Neill.

“Young people like Deena are the leaders of the future, and it is appropriate that Government listens to their opinions and advice on issues of importance to young people across the state,” Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said.