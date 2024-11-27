Stronger sanctions for rail line protesters



THE STATE Government has put stronger sanctions in place for protest activities that block the passage of trains.

Per legislation passed by the NSW Parliament last Thursday night, those found guilty of obstructing a railway, or damaging or disrupting major facilities, will now all face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $22,000 (200 penalty units), or both.



The penalties follow changes to laws, passed by NSW Parliament in 2022, making it an offence to block or obstruct major roads, bridges and tunnels and major facilities like ports and railway stations.

Many of the protesters involved in the Blockade Australia anti-coal protests in the Hunter Valley earlier in the year were charged with obstructing a railway.

This provision also covers people found to have assisted those who directly commit the offence.

While recent rail line protest activity has centred on the Hunter region, this change will apply to every railway line in the state.

The provision also covers blocking the passage of light rail vehicles.

Attorney General Michael Daley said the legislation was about “preventing dangerous and disruptive conduct”.

“This conduct is already illegal, and we are sending a clear message with these stronger penalties,” he said.