3/55 Donald Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



3/55 Donald Street, Nelson Bay

$420,000

CURRENTLY leased until mid-2026, this high-performing and versatile commercial office space in the heart of Nelson Bay offers a total of 255m² of space including parking.

The office area itself is 170m², and offers an attractive seven percent net return.

The first floor position provides excellent exposure, aided by the convenience of five dedicated parking spaces (three undercover and two outdoor).

Enjoy a premium CBB location, next to the new Woolworths development and directly opposite the council’s parking facility.

Nelson Bay is one of Port Stephens’ fastest-growing commercial hubs, offering a thriving tourism sector with year-round visitors and a growing permanent population.

The strong local economy has also recently been boosted by major infrastructure investments.

Located in a premium coastal lifestyle location, the property also enjoys easy access to both Newcastle and Sydney.

Further lease information is available upon request.

