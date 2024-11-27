Student HSC art takes centre stage at Galleries in the Garden



STUDENTS from Bulahdelah Central School’s HSC art classes were centre-stage at the Galleries in the Gardens (GiG) on Saturday 23 November.

A handful of talented teen artists had been given the chance to put their HSC-level efforts on display at the gallery on Marine Drive, Tea Gardens, in the fourth Student Art Award.



By the time award winners were announced, both Andrew Gorton of Year 10 and Blake Taylor of Year 11 had successfully sold their exhibition paintings.

The showcase of student work is on display at the gallery until 2 December.

Local artist Anne Stuart (aka Hannah Matilda) serves as a liaison between the gallery and the school during the awards.

“This year has been extremely hard to judge, with an ever-increasing quality of technique, and it is always controversial,” she said.

First place in the 2024 Student Art Awards went to ‘What is Ugly’ by Lilli Clulow, a rhetorical beseeching of inner and outer beauty, or lack thereof.

The Highly Commended runner-up was ‘Fragmented Faces’ by Deanna Jenner, a three-dimensional piece that begs even more questions of identity and point of view.

Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) art teachers Tara Smith and Jackie O’Connell were thrilled that Year 10 students were invited to exhibit this year as well.

“Thank you to GiG for allowing the students to display their works every year, it gives the students a huge boost to their confidence, especially as they face down the HSC,” Ms Smith told NOTA.

Ms O’Connell said the final works were the result of “lots of pushing, experimentation and leading by example”.

“The students’ works look quite amazing on the walls of an actual gallery,” she said.

BCS artists, family and friends filled the gallery building to hear the announcement of the winners, with students taking the opportunity to pick the brains of established GiG artists.

The winning students will be formally presented with their prizes at a special BCS assembly on 12 December.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

