Police Charity Golf Day returns to Bulahdelah



GOLFERS united, clubs at the ready, for the return of the Bulahdelah Police Charity Golf Day on Friday 22 November.

Once a regular competition, the charity golf day at the Bulahdelah Golf Club had been absent from the calendar for several years due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Thanks largely to the efforts of local Senior Constable Joshua Coyle and fellow officers Justin and Jade, the charity day has now made a successful comeback.

Mr Coyle, who has been Senior Constable and Lockup Keeper at Bulahdelah for two years, told NOTA, “It is a big community gathering to raise money for a valuable cause – the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

“The Rescue chopper helps us out with accidents on the highway, locating missing persons and stranded swimmers, it takes the helicopter ten minutes to get to a major hospital, whereas by road it would take over an hour.”

Tea Gardens policeman Trent Moffat praised Mr Coyle for his work to reestablish the event.

“Josh [Coyle] is a very, very good policeman, with strong ties to the area,” Mr Moffat said.

“He grew up in the police house in Tea Gardens, served in the Navy, then joined the police, where he served out at Dubbo, Binnaway, and now Bulahdelah.”

The resurrected golf day was attended by almost 70 locals and visitors travelling from Taree, Forster, Port Stephens and Tea Gardens.

Adding to the day’s excitement was a BBQ breakfast and a spirited last-minute golf cart auction by local real estate agent John Rumble.

The golf itself began with a shotgun start at 9:30am.

Overall winners were Heather Aitken, Dave Brown, Richard Stobbart and Wayne Pollard.

Just over $9000 was raised for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

By Thomas O’KEEFE