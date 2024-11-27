Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club



TUESDAY 19th November: Social bowls and the Semi Final of the Club Minor Singles Competition played. Format for social bowls was 2 games of 3 bowls Pairs 18 ends. Dawn Jones and Judi Polak held a narrow lead till the 13th end where they scored 3 points and increased it to 4 points (13 v 9).

Unfortunately, they remained scoreless the next 2 ends allowing their opposition Judy McGavock and Bette Saillard back into the game, Judy and Bette winning 15 v 14. Carolyn Fredericks and Pat Baker had a close game also v Maryanne Cuss and Ingrid Luck on the 14th end the score was 10 all, over the next 4 ends Carolyn and Pat added 6 shots to their tally claiming victory 16 v 12.

The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Judy and Bette. Results of the Minor Singles Semi Final games were Bev Harrington 25 v Jane Uff 13 and Lyn Nightingale 26 v Lynda Richards 24.

Thursday 21st November: The Final of the Minor Singles Competition Bev Harrington v Lyn Nightingale this game lasted 25 ends, a very close contest up to the 10th end, the score here 10 all from here on Bev took control and had a 7 shot lead by the 19th end (20 v 13).

Lyn made a come back winning the next 3 ends gaining 4 shots, now Bev just having a lead of 2 points, 20 v 18, Bev won the last 3 ends and become the winner of the Club Minor Singles Competition 2024.

Congratulations to both ladies, a great Final to watch. Due to a lack of bowlers no social bowls were played.

Friday 22nd November: TGWBC annual Oncology Day was held, money is raised by those attending paying for lunch/bowls, raffles, 100 Club, personal donations and a Tombola.

I would like to thank all those who attended this day and were generous with their money, all our members and others that donated products/money and to all who helped on the day.

A GIANT thankyou to all our local businesses who so willingly gave gift vouchers, products etc, their contribution was just amazing and was a big factor in making this day such a success.

Oncology Day 2024 resulted in $4,700.00 being donated to the Calvary Mater Hospital Newcastle Auxiliary.

By Lynda RICHARDS

