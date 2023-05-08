Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

FRIDAY 28 April: Newcastle District Womens Bowling Association annual City v Coast Trophy Day was held at Fingal Bay Bowling Club.

This year from TGWBC Sandra Leisemann, Lorraine Murphy and Deyonne Page were selected by NDWBA to bowl with the “Coast”.

I’m pleased to announce the Coast defeated the City 138 v 130.

Tuesday 2nd May: Format for play a game of Fours 21 ends and 2 games of 3 bowls Triples 18 ends.

By the 7th end Lynda Richards, Dawn Jones, Lynne Green and Deyonne Page had taken control of this game, the score here 14 v 7.

Things just went from bad to worse for their opponents Chrissy Buddle, Pam Gilchrist, Jeanette Emmett and Karen Green, losing by 15 shots 30 v 15. Sheila Rattray, Lyn Nightingale and Pat Baker had a close contest v Lorraine Murphy, Sheril Johnson and Judy McGavock, Judy’s team winning 15 v12. A win to Precy Swaddling, Christine Fossey and Sandra Leisemann 25 v Jan Coomer, Dawn May and Jean Glover 16.

The winners on the day with a win plus 10 and ends were Lynda, Dawn, Lynne and Deyonne. Precy was the lucky raffle winner thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 4th May: A good turn up of bowlers, a game of 4 bowls Pairs, a game of 3 bowls Triples with Precy “Swinger Lead’ and 2 games of “turn around Triples”.

Sheila Rattray and Lynda Richards defeated Chrissy Buddle and Jean Glover 20 v 13.

Lorraine Murphy, Dorothy Thompson and Robyn Webster hit the front on the 5th end bowling against Kathie Rimmer, Maynie Roberts and Pat Baker, they managed to hold on to their lead winning by 5 shots 13 v 8.

A big win to Precy, Pam Gilchrist and Deyonne Page 16 v Precy, Bev Rhodes and Dale Winter 3.

A similar tale on the next rink Wilma Drake, Lyn Nightingale and Karen Green led all the way then scored a 5 on the last end defeating Jane Uff, Carol Hayden and Lynne Green 15 v 4.

Coming events: Monday 8th May Newcastle District State Singles commences with the Semi Finals and Final being contested on Thursday 11th May.

Good luck to our member Robyn Beaumont who has entered this event.

Thursday 18th May our annual Ruth Bowden Trophy Day will be played at Tea Gardens, Karuah v Tea Gardens.

By Lynda RICHARDS