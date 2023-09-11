Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 5th September: Social bowls played 3 games 3 bowls Triples 18 ends and a game of Fours 21 ends.

Interestingly the winners all won with big margins 2 games 15 points the difference in scores and the other 2 games 14 points. Carolyn Fredericks, Irene Roberts and Deyonne Page 25 v Loretta Baker, Dawn May and Judy McGavock 11.Chrissy Buddle, Dawn Jones and Sandra Leisemann 24 v Jane Uff, Dot Dallas and Jean Glover 10. Deb Gardner, Dale Cameron and Karen Green defeated Maryanne Cuss, Sheril Johnson and Bev Harrington 28 v 13 and finally Liv Everingham, Maureen Campbell, Jeanette Emmett and Dale Winter 25 v Pam Gilchrist, Ingrid Luck, Lynda Richards and Bette Saillard 10. The winners on the day winning with the highest score were Deb, Dale and Karen. Today should have been the final of the Open Consistency Competition but Sheila Rattray had to forfeit hence Sheila Runner Up and Bette Saillard winner of this Competition, despite no actual final bowled members enjoyed lunch after social bowls followed by Patron Lyn Humphries presenting Bette Saillard her winning cloth and badge. Pam Gilchrist was the winner of the raffle thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 7th September: Format for play 3 games of Triples and 2 games of 3 bowls Pairs all 12 ends. A win to Lynda Richards, Robyn Beaumont and Dale Winter 16 v Jean Glover, Bette Saillard and Robyn Webster 7. Sheril Johnson , Jeanette Emmett and Ingrid Luck took the lead on the 4th end (5 v 3) and ended up winners 11 v 7, bowling against Chrissy Buddle, Lyn Nightingale and Maureen Campbell. Deb Gardner and Bev Harrington scored a massive 6 points on the 6th end from here on they never looked back defeating Dorothy Thompson and Lynne Green by 7 shots, 14 v 7. Vicki McMillan, Loretta Baker and Bev Dunn on the 7th end were 8 all v Gail Williams (visitor), Maryanne Cuss and Sandra Leisemann from here on Bev’s team took control winning 4 out the last 5 ends and ultimately winning by 7 shots, 16 v 9. By the 9th end Jane Uff and Carol Hayden were ahead by 5 shots, 12 v 7 the next 3 ends were won by Precy Swaddling and Christine Fossey adding 6 shots to their tally and claiming victory 13 v 12. The winners winning with the lowest score were Sheril, Jeanette and Ingrid.

Coming events: Good luck to our 3 teams who are competing in NDWBA District Triples Competition commencing Tuesday 12th September and our 1 team entered into The NDWBA Open Triples on Thursday 14th September at Soldiers Point. TGWBC are hosting 3 teams on Thursday 14th that are competing in this event spectators welcome plus social bowls to be played as usual. Tuesday 19th September our annual RSL Pairs Trophy Day to be played.

By Lynda RICHARDS