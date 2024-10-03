Tears and tributes as Orara High School honours Principal McFarlane



“THANK YOU Mr McFarlane” were the words that echoed through Sportz Central last Wednesday as Orara High School bid a heartfelt farewell to their beloved principal.

Normally calm and composed, Malcolm McFarlane found himself overwhelmed as the school, alongside the broader community, presented a touching “This Is Your Life” tribute to honour his years of dedication.



The two-hour special assembly, hosted by Christie Brady, was filled with emotional tributes, not just from students and staff but also from senior police officers, Department of Education representatives, regional principals, and even a touch of Hollywood, courtesy of actor Jack Thompson.

The overwhelming gratitude from the community encapsulated the impact Mr McFarlane had during his 35-year career in education.

The event began with a powerful Welcome to Country and didgeridoo performance by Bronson Lockwood, setting a unified energy and tone for the day.

Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty spoke of Mr McFarlane’s invaluable role in addressing community challenges, praising his “let’s do this together” attitude.

Among the regional principals paying their respects was Jeanette Perkins, who worked closely with Mr McFarlane during his tenure at Bowraville, where he was Principal before his move to Orara.

The PDHPE teachers awarded him a gold medal of service and thanked him for supporting their department and championing innovative programs such as Orara’s elite sports academy, which has been instrumental in fostering regional and state-level success.

A beautiful Indigenous painting was gifted by Aboriginal Education Officer Karly Morris, which she presented with her sister, Eliza Morris.

It was titled muya-wunba, which means inspiration in the Gumbaynggirr language.

In an equally moving moment, Dylan Wigley altered his scripted Beatles song, instead performing “Learn to Fly” by the Foo Fighters, as a tribute to Mr McFarlane’s inspirational guidance.

Then it was up to the 2025 School Captains, who handed over the symbolic key to the school and delivered tear-filled messages that brought the packed Sportz Central crowd to its feet.

Outside of education, McFarlane’s passion for writing was also celebrated.

His 2018 book, “The Water Cart,” explores the ways in which our perceptions of difference shape our past and challenge us to strive for unity.

Actor and close friend Jack Thompson, who read the book’s opening chapter at its Sydney launch, continues to collaborate with McFarlane on a screenplay.

As the Principal rose to give his final address, the emotional weight of the moment was palpable.

Tissues were in hand as the crowd hung on his every word.

“I have learned far more from all of you than I have ever taught,” he began, humbly.

“I have received much more than I have given.

“This generous day, and my time with you, will be treasured forever.

“I hope you feel the love, respect, and gratitude I have for each of you in return.”

He closed with a profound message, reflecting his core philosophy of service and gratitude.

“I would like my final words to be in the form of a Buddhist quotation.

“I mentioned earlier that our Aboriginal heritage in Australia stretches back over 60,000 years.

“This quotation is just two and a half thousand years old, but it still offers an ideal to which we may all aspire: ‘A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity’.”

He paused, repeated the words, but this time with a poignant twist.

“A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew Orara.”

His words hung in the air, resonating deeply with all in attendance, many reaching once more for tissues as the reality of his departure from Orara High School truly sank in.

In a fitting finale, Mr McFarlane’s wife and son joined him on stage as hundreds of voices rose in a final cheer, the school’s familiar chant filling the arena: “Ra, Ra. Ra. Ra. Ra Ra.”

Pandemonium erupted as the entire school formed a zigzagging guard of honour, stretching from the entrance to the exit.

As Principal McFarlane left the building for the last time, students, teachers, and the community gave him one final, emotional farewell; a testament to the legacy of a man who has shaped countless lives.

By David WIGLEY

