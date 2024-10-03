Nikki Williams to lead new-look City of Coffs Harbour council



THE new City of Coffs Harbour Council has been announced, with small business owner Nikki Williams taking the reins as Mayor for the next four-year term.

After distribution of preferences, Mayor Williams received 55.16 per cent of the vote, with a progressive total of 19,343 votes.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Our community and our city mean the world to me,” Ms Williams told NOTA.

“The incredible support and well wishes from across our LGA is truly humbling.

“It’s an honour to be elected the mayor of the community I love, and this privilege is one I do not take for granted.

“I will throw my entire heart and soul into this role with grit, integrity, and humility to make a difference for everyone in Coffs Harbour.”

Some fresh faces will join the new council when meetings resume, with Cath Fowler, Lex Oxford and Gurminder Saro achieving election from Ms Williams’ Group A ticket.

Previous term councillors Paul Amos, Julie Sechi, Tony Judge, Jonathan Cassell and George Cecato complete the nine-person council, which will have its first meeting on 24 October in the River Oak Room, Yarrila Place from 5pm.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated Ms Williams and the rest of the successful councillors in a media statement on Tuesday.

“I look forward to working constructively with the incoming council to ensure our city continues to progress and prosper,” the State MP said.

“Undoubtedly, the best interests of local residents will be served by all levels of government working together in a spirit of collaboration and co-operation to achieve the best possible outcomes for our community.

“We’ll have differences along the way, to be sure, but we’ll be united by what we have in common.

“My door is open to every councillor and I applaud each of them for putting up their hands to take the city forward.”