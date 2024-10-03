Academy team raises over $6000 for prostate cancer



THE International Teacher Training Academy (ITTA) team in Coffs Harbour has completed its month-long participation in the LongRun to raise money for prostate cancer.

The team of five workmates walked or ran a collective 771 kilometres during September, raising a total of $6108.



ITTA Director Carolyn Fletcher told News Of The Area that the team is very happy with the result having surpassed its initial goals for both fundraising and walking.

The team feels its greatest achievement was to raise awareness.

“We were all satisfied knowing that we had been able to contribute to such an important cause, focussing on the wellbeing of others,” she said.

The fact that prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia and that around eleven men die each day from prostate cancer in Australia was a motivator for the all-girl team.

“Some of us were not aware of the statistics relating to prostate cancer until getting involved in the LongRun. Fundraising together has brought the colleagues closer,” the women said.

“Together we learned that a team can do great things when united to achieve a goal.”

For one team member, participating in The Long Run taught her the value of community support.

“I have a deeper appreciation for the impact we can make when we commit to a cause,” she said.

