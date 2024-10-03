Environmental report on Macksville Bridge available to view



AN environmental report on the upgrade of the Macksville Bridge is now available to be viewed by the public.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) recently called for public submissions on a review of environmental factors about the plans to carry out repainting, together with extensive repairs and maintenance to the bridge.



The Review of Environmental Factors (REF) Submissions Report can be found at https://nswroads.work/macksvillebridge.

TfNSW received ten submissions during the display of the REF, nine of which were from the general community and one from Nambucca Valley Council.

No submissions received during the display of the REF required the need to amend the proposal, according to TfNSW.

Work on the bridge is expected to start early next year and take about three and a half years to complete.

“Work includes the safe and environmentally-responsible removal of existing paint and repainting, along with repairing and strengthening bridge supports, piers, deck and steelwork,” a TfNSW spokesperson said.

“We’ll establish a temporary work compound, which will be rehabilitated at the end of the project, and carry out significant work from barges and boats.”

The Macksville Bridge is a critical piece of transport infrastructure that has linked the northern and southern areas of the town for 93 years.

“In that time it has provided a relatively trouble-free connection for millions of vehicles as well as millions of tonnes of goods,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s now time to give it some TLC so it can continue to provide safe and reliable service for generations to come.”

TfNSW say they will continue to consult with the community and stakeholders prior to and during major work on the bridge.