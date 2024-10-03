26 Amaroo Crescent, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 26 Amaroo Crescent, Toormina

Price: $950,000 – $990,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 3, Car: 2

Land size: 948.5 sqm

NESTLED in the heart of Toormina, 26 Amaroo Crescent stands as a truly unique property that redefines modern living.

With its three spacious bedrooms, each featuring their own ensuite, this home offers an unparalleled level of privacy and comfort for families or those who frequently host guests.

The inclusion of a dedicated study enhances its appeal, making it an ideal sanctuary for remote work or study.

As you enter, you are greeted by a modern, expansive timber kitchen adorned with stunning stone benches.

This culinary haven seamlessly flows into the open-plan living area, which elegantly transitions from the dining room to the formal lounge.

The thoughtful design creates an inviting atmosphere, perfect for entertaining or cosy family gatherings.

Step outside to discover the pièce de résistance: a large deck that overlooks a resort-like in-ground pool.

This outdoor oasis, complete with a tropical cabana, is the perfect setting for summer barbecues, pool parties, or simply enjoying a tranquil afternoon in the sun.

An additional deck runs the length of the rear of the home, providing ample space for outdoor relaxation amidst the lush surroundings.

The main bedroom is a true retreat, boasting a suite-sized layout, a walk-in robe, and a generous ensuite with dual vanities.

A thoughtfully designed hallway leads to another bedroom, also with a walk-in closet and ensuite, alongside the study and laundry, ensuring functionality and convenience.

A unique feature of this property is the self-contained area located upstairs, complete with a kitchenette, lounge, and another bedroom with an ensuite.

This versatile space is perfect for guests, extended family, or even as a private rental opportunity.

Completing this remarkable home is a large double garage that provides ample storage solutions.

With its blend of modern amenities and thoughtful design, 26 Amaroo Crescent is more than just a house; it’s a lifestyle waiting to be embraced.

Don’t miss your chance to make this tranquil retreat your own.

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.

