Tennis Club serving up cancer charity fundraiser



THE Tilligerry Tennis Club will host a Biggest Morning Tea (BMT) at their Clubhouse later this month to raise funds and awareness for the Cancer Council.

“As readers should be aware, cancer will personally touch about one in three of us,” said Ken Fletcher of Tilligerry Tennis Club.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“That means that for the other two in three of us, we will watch a good friend, a loved one, a parent, or a workmate suffer at the hands of this horrible disease.

“The Cancer Council helps fund a range of affirmative projects including medical research into cancer and the demand for financial funding is very strong.

“The Tennis Club is doing its bit by hosting a BMT event and we need your help!”

Guests are invited to bring a plate of food.

Raffles will be run throughout the event.

The BMT will be held on 21 May 2024 at 10:00am.

RSVP by 14 May 2024 by calling 0404 973 342.